Woman attacks over pencil theft allegation

Cooch Behar: A shocking incident in the Sahebganj Police Station area of Dinhata Subdivision led to widespread outrage after an 11-year-old fifth-grade student was brutally attacked by a neighbour. The assault was allegedly triggered by an accusation of pencil theft. The young boy, who sustained serious injuries, is currently receiving treatment at Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital.



According to police sources, the boy’s family has filed a report accusing local residents Basna Sarkar and her daughter, both from South Lauchapada in Bamanhat Gram Panchayat of Dinhata II Block. The boy’s mother recounted the horrifying incident, stating that on August 15, her son was forcibly taken from in front of their house by the accused. They allegedly attempted to kill him inside their home. When she rushed to intervene, she too was severely beaten.

Both the mother and son are now receiving medical care at Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital. Police sources have confirmed that based on the complaint, the two accused have been arrested and an investigation into the incident is underway.