Woman attacks another woman with knife

Kolkata: A woman attacked another woman at Hindmotor Railway Station on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, the accused and the victim both work as labourers and are daily passengers.

A few other daily passengers reportedly claimed that earlier, an altercation and scuffle had broken out between the women identified as Rima Singh and Karuna Das over some reasons.

On Tuesday, while they were stepping down from the foot over bridge, they got involved in an altercation. After reaching the platform, suddenly Karuna took out a knife and struck Rima’s ear and nose.

People present at the station detained the accused and rushed Rima to Uttarpara State General Hospital where she was admitted. Later Karuna was handed over to the police.