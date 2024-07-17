Woman assaulted in Kangaroo court

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly assaulted in a kangaroo court in Sonarpur that was arranged on the pretext of solving a family dispute.



According to sources, the woman was recently called by a local influential person identified as Jamaluddin Sardar at his residence in Sonarpur.

The woman alleged that as soon as she and her husband entered Sadar’s residence, the main gate was closed. Immediately after closing the gate, the woman’s legs were allegedly tied up using an iron chain.

Later, the woman was asked several questions in that condition. Before she could answer the questions, she was allegedly assaulted by Sardar and his associates using sticks, bamboos along with fists and blows.

It is further alleged that when her husband tried to save the woman, he was also assaulted. However, Sardar has reportedly denied the

assault allegations.

Sardar is said to have grabbed lands of several people in the area. A section of local residents reportedly claimed that Sardar is associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC). MLA of Sonarpur Dakshin, Lovely Maitra reportedly said that Sardar is not associated with the party. Police have reportedly started a probe

into the incident.