Woman assaulted by promoter

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly assaulted by a promoter in Chitpore area a few days ago.

According to sources, the woman alleged that the accused promoter who is quite influential in the area was promoting construction on a portion of a land owned by her family. It is alleged that the promoter had demanded the other portion as well for his promoting business but the woman and her family members refused to provide the said portion of land. Over this issue, a dispute was going on for the past several days.

The woman further alleged that a few days ago, the promoter got involved in an altercation with her husband. It is alleged that the promoter was abusing the woman’s husband verbally when she protested. After protesting, the promoter allegedly assaulted the woman and her husband. Later, the victim woman lodged a complaint at the Chitpore Police Station against the said promoter and his associates. It may be mentioned that recently a promoter was allegedly assaulted by a group of people who had demanded extortion from him in the Sinthi area under the jurisdiction of Cossipore Police Station. Police have already arrested six persons in connection with the incident.