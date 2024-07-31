Woman assaulted by in-laws

Cooch Behar: In Boro Danga village in Dinhata, a woman has accused her in-laws of beating her and chopping off her hair.



She lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws at the Dinhata police station, prompting an investigation. The husband and in-laws are absconding. Abhijit Barman married the woman eight years ago.

They have two children. Since the marriage, her in-laws allegedly subjected her to physical abuse, demanding money she couldn’t provide. Recently, they tied her hands and legs, beat her, and cut her hair. She managed to escape to her maternal home.

Her father said: “After the incident on July 22, we admitted her to Dinhata Hospital. My daughter has lodged a written complaint against her husband and in-laws at Dinhata Police Station. We

want justice.”