Woman arrested with huge quantity of cannabis

Siliguri: The Nagarik Samaj Mahila Committee helped the police arrest a woman with 5.90 kg of cannabis from the house of the accused in Madani Bazar area of Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Golapi Das. According to sources, the woman has been running an illegal drug racket from her house for a very long time. Based on a tip-off, the women of the committee arrived at the house on Wednesday night and caught the woman with a huge quantity of cannabis. Later, they handed her over to NJP police. On Thursday, the accused was produced in Jalpaiguri Court.