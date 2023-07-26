Woman arrested for theft

A woman was arrested in a theft incident at a jewellery shop in Siliguri. The husband of the woman fled with a gold chain. The arrested has been identified as Priyanka Sharma Mallick. The incident took place on Tuesday. Priyanka along with her husband Shivam Mallick went to a jewellery shop at Venus More in Siliguri on Tuesday. They then allegedly replaced a real gold chain with a fake chain. After this the husband went away. However the woman was still inside the shop. When the shopkeeper saw the duplicate chain, he stopped the woman. The Siliguri police reached the spot and arrested the woman. She had been produced before the court on Wednesday.