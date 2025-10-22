Woman alleges gangrape by husband & his friend

BALURGHAT: A shocking case has surfaced in South Dinajpur’s Tapan block where a newlywed woman has accused her husband of orchestrating her rape by his close friend during their honeymoon trip. The woman has further alleged that her mother-in-law was complicit in the repeated assaults that followed.

According to police sources, the incident came to light after the 24-year-old woman lodged a written complaint at Tapan Police Station, barely four months after her marriage. The complaint names her husband, his friend and her mother-in-law as the accused. Acting on the complaint, police have filed a case and initiated a search operation, though all the accused are reportedly absconding.

In her statement to the police, the survivor claimed that about a month after her marriage, her husband took her to Darjeeling for their honeymoon, where she was drugged and raped by his friend. “One morning I woke up to find my husband’s friend lying beside me. I couldn’t recall what had happened but I remembered feeling dizzy after dinner the previous night,” she told the police.

The woman alleged that the abuse continued even after returning home. Both her husband and his friend repeatedly raped her at her in-laws’ house as well as at the friend’s residence. She further claimed that her mother-in-law used to give her milk every night, after which she would fall into a deep sleep—something she now suspects was drug-induced. Taking advantage of her condition, the two men would assault her repeatedly. Despite the repeated assaults, the survivor said she initially chose silence out of fear and social stigma.

However, unable to bear it any longer, she finally returned to her parents’ home and filed a formal complaint with the police on Sunday.

Following her complaint, the woman underwent a medical examination on Monday. Police have started a manhunt for the accused.

Tapan Police Station’s Officer in-charge, Janmari Viann Lepcha, confirmed the development, stating: “Based on the complaint, an investigation has been initiated. Efforts are underway to trace the accused. If the allegations are proven, strict legal action will be taken.”