Woman abandons toddler stepdaughter at Siliguri park

Siliguri: In a deeply distressing incident, a two-year-old girl was found abandoned at Suryasen Park in Siliguri on Tuesday. The child was rescued by local visitors and park authorities, who promptly informed the police.

According to police sources, a bag found beside the toddler contained a note written by a woman, presumed to be her mother. In the note, the woman stated that she was leaving the child due to personal and family issues and expressed her intention to end her life. Two contact numbers were also mentioned, along with instructions to hand over the child to the Nepal Police if found.

Following standard procedures and under the direction of the Child Welfare Committee, the Siliguri police handed over the minor to the Specialised Adoption Agency in Cooch Behar. Soon after the news broke, Manoj Shah, a resident of Nepal, reached out to Panitanki Outpost Police. Shah identified himself as the father of the abandoned child and said that the woman who left her was his second wife, not the biological mother of the child.

“I married her about nine months ago. There have been several family problems since then. She went missing with my daughter last Wednesday,” said Shah. He also informed the police that a missing person report had been filed in Nepal following their disappearance.

Efforts are underway to trace the woman.