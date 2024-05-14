Without proof, they are calling everyone a thief, will file a defamation suit: Mamata

Kolkata: In reaction to the relentless campaigns carried out by the Opposition to accuse the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of corruption, party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday threatened to file a defamation suit.



She was addressing an election rally in Hooghly’s Srerampur in support of her party’s Lok Sabha candidate Kalyan Banerjee.

“They are saying every day that Trinamool is a thief. Do you have any proof? They are terming anybody as a thief but they do not have proof. I will file a defamation case in the court and pursue so that nobody who is making false allegations is spared,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also regretted saying: “I have never had a cup of tea from anybody. They are calling me a thief. From whom Trinamool Congress has stolen a penny. False allegations are written in newspapers every day. A section of newspaper owners has turned their allegiance to the BJP. When the Narendra Modi government will fall, these newspaper owners will again shift their allegiance.”

Banerjee told a huge gathering that she remained MP for 7 terms and served as a central minister 4 times but she does not get a pension. “I have served as Chief Minister. I was entitled to receive Rs 1.5 lakh per month as a pension for being a former MP and Union minister. I am also entitled to receive Rs 1.5 lakh per month as the Chief Minister of a state. I am therefore supposed to get Rs 3 lakh per month, Banerjee said adding: “The total money that I could have earned runs in crores. I have never taken any money. I don’t require money. Despite the fact, they had filed a CBI case against me, such a notorious fellow these people are.”

Terming Narendra Modi as “demonic in thoughts”, she attacked him saying poor people’s money was stopped by the Centre and the entire funds were utilized for advertisements. She once again asserted that the BJP will get a maximum of 195 to 200 seats. While attacking Modi, she said: “You have looted the country’s money. They undertook Defense deals. Where has the money gone? Where are PM care funds? Crores of money was put in advertisements. Central government does not even give pensions but our state governments provide pensions.”

“The Modi government has stopped giving funds under 100-day works and other schemes. How a person who has a little bit of humanity left in him can stop the money of the poor people,” she said. Taking a dig at Modi she further said: “Sometimes, when we take a dip in the Ganga or any river, the high tide brings in filth and dirt whereas the low tide washes it away. Politics is the same. People can take a dip in the Ganga not once but 1,000 times but that won’t wash away their sins.”

Earlier in the day while addressing another election rally for her party’s Lok Sabha candidate in Bongaon Biswajit Das, Banerjee in Kalyani said that she will not let the Centre implement CAA and NRC in Bengal. While campaigning for Matua-dominated Bongaon, she said that by the name of NRC and CAA the BJP would create a divide among all the communities.

“They claim that they are free from corruption. These people started their career with a riot and they still have blood in their hands. They will deprive the minorities, SC, ST and Hindus as well in the name of NRC and CAA. They have omitted the names of 19 lakh Hindus in Assam,” Banerjee attacked Modi.