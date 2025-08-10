Within week, 2 Malda migrant workers die

Malda: Mothabari in Malda has plunged into grief with the deaths of two migrant workers within a week in two different incidents in Mumbai.

Anup Ghosh, a resident of Mothabari’s Bazar Para, left for Mumbai’s Vikramnagar in April this year in search of work. On July 28, he fell from a height while working and sustained severe head injuries. Despite being admitted at a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on August 7. Anup left behind his wife, a three-year-old child, a disabled sister, and an ailing father. “My son was working here but wasn’t getting proper wages, so he went to Mumbai. Now he’s gone forever. How will we survive?” said his father, Sudhanshu Ghosh.

In another tragedy, Ramzan Sebji of Dharampur Trimohini fell seriously ill while returning home from Mumbai on the Mumbai–Howrah Mail. He died on the train before meeting his family on Monday, who had rushed to Kharagpur to meet him. His six-months-pregnant wife, Hasina Khatun, is now left with two young daughters.

Villagers collected funds and brought Ramzan’s body home. “It feels like the sky has fallen on the family,” said a local resident.