Within days of Kasba shooting incident, cops seize 49 guns; 43 held

Kolkata: The state police seized about 49 firearms along with narcotic substances and arrested 43 persons from across the state on Tuesday during a special drive.

This comes after police were criticized in the backdrop of the attempted attack on KMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh a few days ago in Kasba.

According to the state police officials, during a special drive throughout Tuesday till late at night, 43 persons were arrested and 49 arms along with 20 rounds of ammunition, 31.789 kg marijuana, 97 kg poppy and 42.63 grams brown sugar were seized. The seized narcotics are worth crores of rupees in the grey market.

Among the 43 accused, 40 persons were arrested with firearms while three persons were arrested for possessing narcotic substances. As per the police report, the highest seizures of firearms have been made from the South 24-Parganas.

From the Baruipur and Diamond Harbour police districts of South 24-Parganas, cops have seized 10 firearms and arrested 14 persons.

This apart, from Bashirhat and Bongaon police districts along with Barrackpore Commissionerate of North 24-Parganas, police have seized 11 firearms and arrested 16 persons.

It may be mentioned that after Ghosh was attacked recently, police were criticized from all corners of society for allegedly failing to seize illegal firearms that were being brought from other states by the antisocial elements.

Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim also expressed his annoyance over the issue and suggested the police act immediately to seize illegal firearms.