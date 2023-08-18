Within a week from theft, police recover school’s stolen computers

malda: Within a week of a theft from a school, the Malda Police recovered the stolen computers. The Police had registered a specific case based on a complaint and had even managed to arrest one.



On receiving the complaint from one Mohammad Abdur Rahaman, founder of a school near Mothabari Electricity Office under the Mothabari police station against unknown miscreants, the police collected CCTV footage of the incident and tried to identify the gang of six thieves.

Once identified, the Mothabari Police conducted a raid and arrested one of the accused. The accused was identified as Sanjit Mandal, 26 years, of Puratan Kuriatair in Meherapur. The arrested was produced in court and was sent to 5 days police custody. On August 17, police recovered most of the stolen articles.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Malda, said: “Further interrogation is on to recover the remaining articles stolen from the school and arrest other members of the gang.”