Within 24 hrs of CM’s directive, entry fees to NB forests waived off

Alipurduar: Tourists visiting key forest reserves in North Bengal can now explore these destinations without paying entry fees, following a directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Forest department has suspended entry

fees to the forests.

The decision was announced during an administrative meeting held in Alipurduar on Wednesday. At the meeting, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal highlighted the high entry fees charged to tourists at Buxa Tiger Reserves. Expressing dissatisfaction, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to waive the fees to improve accessibility and encourage tourism.

The suspension of entry fees at Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) was officially confirmed on Thursday afternoon. A notice issued by Debasish Sharma, DFD (West) of BTR, was promptly displayed at the Rajabhatkhawa gate. The notice read: “As directed, this is to inform that levying of entry fees at the entry gate of Protected Areas (PA) shall remain suspended with immediate effect until further orders.” A similar directive was issued for Jaldapara National Park, confirmed by Assistant Wildlife Warden Navojit De.

MLA Suman Kanjilal, who played a key role in advocating for this change, remarked: “The Chief Minister took immediate action on the concerns raised. Tourists can now enjoy these forests without entry fees while adhering to

wildlife protection rules.”

The decision has been warmly welcomed by local residents, who see it as a significant boost for tourism and the local economy. Gouranga Bhattacharjee, a resident of Rajabhatkhawa and a vocal opponent of the earlier entry fees, expressed his gratitude. “We thank MLA Kanjilal for addressing our concerns and the Chief Minister for acting so swiftly. This decision will allow more tourists to visit places like Buxa and Jayanti, which will greatly benefit our community,” added Bhattacharjee.

The Raiganj Social Forestry Division has withdrawn the entry fee for visitors to the Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary, located in North Dinajpur district with the directive of the state Chief Minister. This decision has resulted in a significant increase in the number of visitors to Asia’s second-largest bird sanctuary.

Raiganj Wildlife Sanctuary, popularly known as Kulik Bird Sanctuary, is renowned for its migratory bird population. Each year, nearly one lakh birds, including egrets, open-billed storks, cormorants, herons and night herons, flock to the sanctuary. Visitors can also explore attractions like an aquarium, aviary and butterfly park.The entry fee was raised from Rs 40 to Rs 120 in 2024, which deterred many visitors, especially those from economically weaker sections. However, since the fee removal on Thursday, the sanctuary has seen a dramatic surge in footfall.

Rabiul Islam, a resident of Manikchak, Malda, expressed his happiness, saying: “After hearing about the free entry, I visited the sanctuary with my students. We are delighted with this decision by the state government.” Similarly, Gaur Barman of Gangarampur added, “The fee removal will allow many underprivileged people to visit and enjoy

the sanctuary.”

Bhupen Biswa Karma, Divisional Forest Officer, confirmed the rise in visitors and stated: “Following the rise of the number of tourists in significant numbers, assistance from local police has been sought to maintain law and order.”