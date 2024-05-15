Withdraw strike, urge Cooch Behar Municipality workers

COOCH BEHAR: The tension between the Cooch Behar District Traders’ association and the municipality took a new turn on Tuesday as the Cooch Behar Municipality Workers and Employees Association held a press conference urging the trade association to withdraw their strike. They emphasized the importance of dialogue over protests.



Alok Roy, President of the Cooch Behar Municipality Workers and Employees Association, stated: “In a democratic country, agitation is a right. The trade association presented demands requiring seven days’ consideration.

However, fulfilling these demands within the stipulated time frame is impractical. Hence, we urge the trade association to engage in discussions with the municipality and municipal employees to find a solution. Closure of businesses will only inconvenience daily traders Additionally, issues such as the occupation of stalls by some traders need to be addressed jointly with the municipality.”

In response, Motilal Jain, President of the Cooch Behar District Traders Association, refrained from commenting, stating: “I am not aware of their statement, so I cannot comment as it is a decision of our committee.”

Tensions have been brewing between the business associations of Cooch Behar district and the municipality for some time, with the business association issuing a memorandum on May 2 containing seven demands.

These demands include issues ranging from mutation to market reforms, withdrawal of water tax, reduction of trade license fees, and others As a result, the Bhabaniganj market has been called for closure on May 17 by the business association.