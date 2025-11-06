With thousands of teachers on BLO duty, schools adjust schedules to cope

Kolkata: With thousands of schoolteachers deployed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, schools across Bengal are trying to keep classes running through temporary measures. Many have altered schedules, borrowed teachers from nearby institutions, or adopted rotation systems to balance academic and election-related duties.

In Bankura, the District Primary School Council (DPSC) has directed officials to arrange temporary deputations for schools left without teachers. “It has been brought to our notice that all teachers from some primary schools have been appointed as BLOs in connection with SIR-2025. Sub-inspectors of schools are requested to depute at least one teacher from nearby schools to avoid teacherless conditions and ensure day-to-day activities,” the DPSC chairman stated in a circular. In South 24-Parganas, over 1,400 teaching posts remain vacant, limiting the possibility of staff transfers. District DPSC chairman Ajit Nayek said schools have been asked to make local arrangements to ensure that classes and midday meals continue.

“Teachers assigned BLO duty nearby have been asked to attend school in shifts. Some arrive early and leave for BLO work later, while others come after completing field assignments,” Nayek said.

In Kolkata, around half of the 7,000 primary teachers across 1,200 schools have been engaged in BLO work. “Almost 50 per cent of our teachers are on BLO duty. We are adjusting schedules to manage, but it will be difficult during examinations,” said Kolkata DPSC chairman Kartik Manna.

The SIR exercise began on Tuesday, a day after the Class X selection tests started statewide. Schools must complete these by November 13, followed by third summative assessments for Classes I to VIII. With many teachers engaged in BLO work, schools are struggling to conduct examinations, evaluate answer scripts, and manage regular teaching.

At Narain Dass Bangur Memorial Multipurpose School, 12 of 35 teachers—including both primary and secondary staff—and the only Group C employee have been deployed as BLOs.

“Normally, we conduct Higher Secondary classes and Class X tests simultaneously, but this time we couldn’t,” said headmaster Sanjay Barua. The school’s primary section has also adjusted its schedule. “Out of ten primary teachers, five are on BLO duty. With eight sections to manage, we are closing one class each day on a rotation basis. For instance, Class V will remain off on Thursday,” Barua said.