With solemnity: Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniv observed across Bengal

Kolkata: The state government on Friday celebrated the 162nd birthday of Swami Vivekananda through cultural events held across the state while national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, visited the monk’s ancestral home to pay homage. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee garlanded the picture of Swamiji.



The Chief Minister paid homage to Swamiji through her social media post where she quoted Rabindranath Tagore. She said: “Kaviguru Rabindranath once said, if you want to know India, study Vivekananda. In him everything is positive and nothing negative. Today, on Swamiji’s birth anniversary, as I garlanded his picture and paid my humble tributes, I couldn’t help but reflect on the transformative impact his teachings have had on my life.”

She further added: “Swamiji’s emphasis on selfless service as the path to self-realization has been my guiding light. His teachings hold the power to inspire the youth, illuminate our lives and contribute to the betterment of society. May Swami Vivekananda’s enduring legacy continue to guide and uplift countless souls on their journey of self-discovery and service to humanity.”

Abhishek visited the ancestral house of Swamiji at Shimla Street in Kolkata to pay his tribute. The TMC MP said he visited the “sacred residence” to pay tribute to Vivekananda’s legendary life on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“I paid my humble homage to the visionary spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at his ancestral house. The light of Renaissance that Swamiji had enkindled among the people carries immense significance till now. He was committed to bring progress to the people from all walks of the society. He dedicated himself to serve humanity going over the communal narrowness. His main motto was to bring the oppressed to the mainstream of life. We are committed to provide food to the downtrodden and remove their tears keeping Swamiji’s ideals in mind,” Abhishek wrote on Facebook page.

“I came here to pay homage to Swamiji and to take blessings of the Maharajs for the wellbeing of the people of Bengal who can seek inspiration from the ideals of Swamiji. I will not say anything political,” Abhishek said outside Swamiji’s ancestral house.

In a post on X, Abhishek said: “On Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, I pay homage to the great icon. His timeless msg of brotherhood & unity resonates with profound relevance, especially in difficult times. May Swamiji’s enduring vision inspire the youth to forge ahead, realising his dream for the nation.”

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and cabinet minister Aroop Biswas slammed BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar saying: “Need we remind LoP @SuvenduWB that it was his State President that recently made derogatory & vile remarks against Swami Vivekananda, calling him

an “ignorant leftist?” He refused to comment on the matter or issue an apology on @DrSukantaBJP’s behalf. Therefore, no amount of symbolic gestures or token solidarity can mask @BJP4India leaders’ disdain for Bengal’s values.”