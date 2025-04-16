With solar-powered vans, small tea growers push for recognition

Jalpaiguri: In an effort to promote tea made by small tea growers, 10 solar-powered rickshaw vans were distributed free-of-cost to street tea vendors in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. These vendors will now serve tea made from leaves processed in “bought-leaf factories” owned by small tea farmers — a shift from relying solely on branded or estate teas.

The initiative is backed by Solidaridad, an international organisation working with smallholder farmers. The group plans to distribute 500 solar-powered rickshaw vans from the Nilgiris and Kedarnath to Assam via Darjeeling and the Dooars to promote locally made tea. The vans were handed over during a programme held at the District Small Tea Growers’ Association office in Jalpaiguri. The initiative has been welcomed by the district administration and the Tea Board of India. Shatadru Chatterjee, Managing Director of Solidaridad, said: “Of the 1,000 crore kg of tea sold annually in India, 350 crore kg is sold by street vendors. Many small farmers have set up their own bought-leaf factories through self-help-groups and are processing tea leaves they grow themselves, but their tea lacks recognition.

These vans will help bridge that gap.” Tea vendors operating the vans will purchase CTC, green and black tea directly from small growers at low cost, brew it and sell it on the streets. This model not only creates a market for small tea but also provides income opportunities for distressed tea vendors.

In addition to Jalpaiguri, 10 more vans have been distributed in Assam. Bijoygopal Chakraborty, Secretary of the Jalpaiguri Small Tea Growers Association, emphasised: “Small tea growers contribute 65 per cent of the total tea production in India, yet we lack branding. Initiatives like this help us showcase that our tea is of high quality and deserves recognition.” Tamojit Chakraborty, SDO of Jalpaiguri Sadar, added: “This system will help tea drinkers appreciate the taste and value of tea from small gardens.”

Joydeep Biswas, Deputy Director of the Tea Board, stated: “We’re promoting small tea in places like Puri and Benares. Today’s effort will help build local awareness and support for these growers.”