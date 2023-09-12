‘With prices of clay skyrocketing, idol makers in tight spot’

Malda: With prices of commodities skyrocketing, including the clay required for creating idols, the artisans of Malda are in a tight spot with Durga Puja just round the corner. The potters have complained of a dearth of the right clay required for idol making which is forcing them to buy it at a higher price.



More than 300 Pujas are organised every year in the area under the English Bazar Municipality. The artisans have already taken contracts for the idols but the hiked prices of various commodities will definitely tell upon their profits, claim the idol makers.

Red and sandy soil is needed to make idols. Garden soil is red and most suitable for the job whereas river silt soil is sandy.

The clay that was earlier sold at a price between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per trolley has now doubled to Rs 5,000. Other items like paddy straw and bamboo are also being sold at much higher prices.

The price of straw which was Rs 850 to Rs 1,000 per bag, has increased to Rs 1,300. Even the price of bamboo, costing Rs 220 to Rs 250, is currently being sold at Rs 300 to Rs 320. Kanak Pandit, member of Malda district’s potter’s association, said: “Black marketing of the clay required to make idols is going on at different places.

The administration is seizing the vehicles and imposing fines. As a result, these traders are doubling the prices in the town. If this continues, it will become difficult to make idols. In the near future we will be compelled to knock the doors of the administration with this problem.”

Srimanta Pal, a small-time idol maker from English Bazar, said: “The big potters can still compensate for their difficulties by bagging a number of contracts for idol making. However, those like us who get small orders are in trouble. Now we are forced to make compromises along with witnessing a cut in profit. If this continues, we also have to think about alternatives.”

Another potter, Uttam Pal lamented: “If this continues, at some point we will have to make plaster of paris statues, which no one will buy for worship. Eventually, we will have to change our profession.”