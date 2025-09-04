With over 8L commuters in a day, Metro hits record high on Sept 1

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro is witnessing an unprecedented surge in ridership, with over 8.07 lakh commuters availing services across all corridors on September 1, according to Metro authorities. The rush reflects how quickly the city’s commuters have shifted from surface transport t o the rapid transit network following the expansion of multiple lines.

The Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram) carried the bulk of passengers around 5.84 lakh in a single day. Dumdum registered the maximum footfall at more than 66,000 followed by Esplanade with 57,000 and Rabindra Sadan with around 41,000 commuters. The Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), fully operational since August 22, has emerged as a crucial link for daily office-goers. It recorded over 2.04 lakh passengers on Monday, with Sealdah leading at more than 49,000 footfalls. Howrah station saw 48,700 commuters, while Howrah Maidan handled about 25,000.

Other corridors, though smaller in scale, also saw steady numbers: around 7,000 in the Yellow Line (Noapara–Airport), 5,500 in the Orange Line (Kavi Subhas–Beleghata) and 6,700 in the Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat).

Officials acknowledged that the sharp spike in commuters has created challenges in maintaining punctuality and managing crowd flow, especially on the Blue Line. To address this, Metro authorities have announced operational changes. The Yellow Line is being segregated from the Blue Line to reduce scheduling conflicts, while the long-defunct Tollygunge car shed is being revived. Three train rakes will now be stationed at both Tollygunge and Noapara before services begin each day to improve readiness and ease pressure on the main line.

Additionally, construction of a crossover track at Shahid Khudiram has begun, which will enable trains to reverse direction without depending on the closed Kavi Subhas terminal. The work is expected to be completed before Durga Puja. These measures are aimed at decongesting the network. Amidst this, many commuters remain undeterred. “Even if it’s crowded, Metro is far quicker than buses or taxis,” said Anindita Roy, a commuter from Dum Dum. Another passenger waiting at Sealdah added, “We hope the new arrangements will ease the rush soon, but for now this is the city’s lifeline.”