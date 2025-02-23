With over 89K active drivers, Yatri Sathi gains popularity among Kolkata cab drivers

Kolkata: Yatri Sathi is fast emerging as the preferred ride-hailing platform for taxi drivers in Kolkata, surpassing other ride-hailing platforms. Currently, the platform has over 89,000 active drivers.

Launched in July 2023 at Howrah Station and Kolkata Airport, Yatri Sathi has since expanded to special zones and the open market. Till now, 89,050 cab drivers have completed 80,56,079 trips, collectively earning Rs 216.6 crore. The App has a registered user base of 32,89,122, with 4.14 crore searches for fare estimates. The conversion rate of searches to completed trips stands at 19.5 per cent.

State Transport department officials attribute the app’s rising popularity to its zero-commission model, where drivers receive 100 per cent of the fare directly from passengers. This has gained favour among both drivers and passengers over time. “With Yatri Sathi, we do not lose a big chunk of our earnings to commissions,” said a taxi driver.

The Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operators and Drivers’ Union, affiliated with CITU, acknowledged that more drivers are opting for Yatri Sathi due to better fares. However, Indrajit Ghosh, president of the union, highlighted some challenges. “The app still has a smaller customer base compared to other platforms. In areas beyond key hubs like Railway stations and airports, drivers often struggle to find passengers. Expanding the user base is crucial to addressing this issue,” he said. Ghosh also pointed out the lack of a dedicated Yatri Sathi office where drivers can seek assistance.

The app’s popularity is growing beyond Kolkata. In Asansol, 835 active drivers earned Rs 28.41 lakh from 14,735 completed trips, while in Durgapur, 1,676 drivers earned Rs 92.28 lakh from 56,383 trips. Siliguri leads with 7,530 active drivers completing 84,000 trips, generating earnings of Rs 10.06 crore.

The platform also provides bike-taxis, rental services, intercity travel and two-wheeler package deliveries. Apart from cab services, Yatri Sathi offers bus ticket bookings for 12 routes operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), with plans to expand across the network.

Additionally, the app facilitates ticket bookings for several city hotspots, including Alipore Zoo, Eco Park and Nicco Park, as well as ferry ticketing services from Millennium Park Shipping Jetty.

The state government plans to introduce a ‘Where is My Bus’ feature soon, enabling real-time tracking of buses. Authorities will also monitor speed, route deviations and rash driving, with alerts sent to drivers and relevant authorities.

“We will continue to take steps to further enhance the app’s popularity,” said a Transport department official.