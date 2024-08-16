With OPD closed indefinitely, doctors start treating patients in the open

Raiganj: As patients were in a tight spot with Out Patient Department (OPD) being closed for the last six days, the doctors have started a parallel service on the lines of OPD for the patients at the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur since Friday. Both senior and junior doctors were seen treating patients in front of the OPD of the Medical college, in the open with some chairs and tables as a temporary arrangement for providing treatment to patients.



Sayed Ali, a resident of Motiganj in Karandighi, said: “I have cardiac problems. On August 10, I visited the Raiganj Medical College for treatment. However, the OPD was closed for an indefinite period. In the morning on Friday, I visited the Medical College again and found the OPD closed. However, the doctor treated me in a temporary set up outside. The humanitarian action of the doctors is highly appreciated.”

Md Karibul Sarkar, a doctor of Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, said: “In the course of the agitation, we are providing our service to the Emergency department and in patients wards. Only OPD remains closed. Considering the difficulties of patients, we have started to treat them in a temporary set up in front of the OPD department until our movement is withdrawn.”