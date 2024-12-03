With onset of winters, migratory birds start arriving at Rasikbill Lake

Cooch Behar: With the onset of winter, migratory birds have started arriving at Rasikbill Lake in the Bochamari area of Tufanganj, Cooch Behar district. Enthusiastic visitors are gathering to witness these exotic avian guests, which include species like the Grey-headed Lapwing, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Lesser Whistling Duck, Common Teal and Ferruginous Pochard.

This year, the Forest department undertook extensive cleaning of the lake to prepare for the arrival of approximately 50 to 60 species of migratory birds. The vibrant display of white and pink water lilies blooming across the lake enhances its scenic beauty, creating a mesmerising backdrop for the visiting birds. Officials are optimistic about the potential increase in tourist footfall.

Cooch Behar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Asitabh Chattopadhyay commented: “This year, migratory birds have begun arriving earlier than usual. Based on this trend, we anticipate a higher number of species compared to last year. By January, after conducting a detailed survey, we will have a clear picture of their numbers.” According to Forest department sources, these birds travel from cold regions such as Siberia, Mongolia and China, seeking refuge in the warmer climate of Rasikbill Lake. Typically, they begin arriving in November, staying until February to breed and lay eggs. However, this year’s early arrival since October has sparked excitement among bird enthusiasts.

Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) Bijan Nath added: “The lake was cleaned extensively to create a welcoming environment for the birds, with certain areas intentionally left undisturbed to facilitate nesting. The sight of these migratory birds amidst the blooming water lilies is sure to captivate tourists.” The Forest department remains hopeful that the early arrival of these avian visitors will boost tourism in the region while highlighting the ecological importance of Rasikbill Lake as a sanctuary for migratory birds.