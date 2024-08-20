With no Registrar, students of Panchanan Barma Univ face problems

Cooch Behar: Students and scholars at Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar are grappling with problems due to the absence of a Registrar.

The situation has reached a critical point, prompting a group of scholars to draft a formal complaint that will soon be submitted to the University Grants Commission (UGC). Rakesh Bishwas, a scholar at the university, expressed his frustration: “The lack of a Registrar has created numerous issues for both students and scholars.

The administration seems indifferent to this problem, and attention has drifted away from the university’s core academic concerns. We are planning to write to the UGC to highlight the gravity of the situation.”

The scholars allege that the absence of a Registrar has particularly impacted MPhil and PhD candidates, who require the Registrar’s signature on various documents. The inability to obtain these signatures has caused delays and disruptions in their academic progress.

Additionally, the lack of the Registrar has led to operational issues, including disruptions in library services and other administrative tasks.

The crisis stems from the suspension of the university’s former registrar, Dr. Abdul Kader Sefali, who was removed by the Vice-Chancellor on charges of corruption.

The matter is currently under judicial review. Compounding the problem, university employees have been on strike for the past month, with a charter of three-point demand, which has further exacerbated the difficulties faced by students.

As the situation drags on, students are urging the university to resolve these issues swiftly to restore normalcy, much required for their academic progress.