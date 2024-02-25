‘With no rain in past 4 months’, tea industry faces production threat

In the absence of rain, various disease-carrying insects, including the Looper, have begun to attack tea crop, signalling concerns for the production of green tea leaves this year in several districts of North Bengal, including Jalpaiguri.

Small tea farmers and shed garden owners are already witnessing adverse effects similar to those experienced last year. Although artificial means of irrigation are employed, the tea industry anticipates significant losses in the absence of rains.

A three-member delegation from the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association (CISTA) departed for Delhi on Sunday to meet the chairman of the Indian Tea Board to put forward several demands in light of the current situation. Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, president of CISTA, stated: “Typically, pre-spring rains arrive shortly before Saraswati Puja. However, there has been no rain for the past four months this year. Insect attacks have already commenced due to the changing weather pattern. Additionally, artificial irrigation is proving less beneficial without adequate rain.

This may adversely impact raw leaf production from the beginning of the season, raising concerns over increased costs for water irrigation and pesticide use, coupled with lower prices at the time of sale. Last year, tea farmers suffered a loss of Rs 4 per kg due to rising costs.We are scheduled to meet with the chairman of the Tea Board on February 27 at Banijya Bhavan, Delhi. Various claims, including fair pricing for raw leaves, will be presented.”

Amritanshu Chakraborty, the secretary of the Indian Tea Planters Association, stated: “While artificial irrigation is underway in every garden, the situation may mirror last year’s if normal rain doesn’t arrive soon.” Jalpaiguri district, with 22,000 hectares under small tea cultivation out of its total tea plantations, typically begins the first flush flush harvest in tea gardens from the first week of March each year.