With new testing lab in dist, Malda honey can now travel abroad

Honey from Malda can now be sent abroad with the setting up of an authorised testing laboratory at the premises of Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) at Madhabnagar area under the English Bazar Police Station.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has taken a joint action in this regard with CISH. Almost 1,000 honey producers of the district can be benefitted through this venture.

The authorised laboratory was inaugurated on Saturday by Dr Himanshu Pathak, ICAR Director General. Top officials of the two organisations were present at the event. They also claim that this is the first time such a centre has opened in the state with such infrastructure.

T Damodaran, CISH director, said: “There are almost 800 beekeepers in Malda. The approval of the authorised laboratory is required to sell their handmade honey abroad at a good price. Beekeepers can test the produced honey here for a certificate. By attaching that certificate, they can export their honey to different countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand.” “Apart from this, block chain technology has also been arranged to help beekeepers. Which farmer produced the honey, which area he is from, quality of honey, all such details will be available online. Foreign traders can buy honey by looking at the information provided online,” Damodaran added.

Dr Deepak Naik, scientist in-charge of Malda CISH, said: “Malda is the only such regional station in Bengal, in the entire North-Eastern region. The Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research inaugurated the new campus on Saturday. This centre can be used for more research. Alongside upgradation of agriculture, more emphasis will be given to upgradation of agricultural produce. Farmers will be trained. All the quality testing and marketing of the manufactured products will be done from this centre.’’