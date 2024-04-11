With monsoons round-the-corner, tornado victims appeal to govt to rebuild their homes

Jalpaiguri: “It’s a stormy day, we will get rains soon. How can we stay below the tarpaulin sheet in this situation? Let the election go on as planned but let the government build houses for us,” pleaded a resident affected by the recent tornado in the Barnish area of Jalpaiguri.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has stated that the Election Commission rejected the request of the state government to construct houses for the affected families. This has left the tornado victims asking about the relevancy of elections if it cannot serve the victims of natural calamities.

Bishu Roy, an affected resident, while talking to Millennium Post, lamented: “I built my house with a loan and now it’s gone. My wife, daughter and I are cramped under a tarpaulin sheet.

With the monsoon approaching, we can’t endure this much longer without a proper house.

The Chief Minister expressed willingness to build houses for us but the Election Commission’s refusal means that our families will continue to suffer.” Aloka Roy, from Kant Para, added: “The district administration is providing repair funds as per the commission’s instructions — ₹5,000 for partially damaged houses and ₹20,000 for fully damaged ones. However, this amount is insufficient for building new houses.

We don’t know how much longer we’ll have to endure this hardship.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold an election rally on Friday at the ground next to Kisan Mandi in Dhupguri. After that rally, he will hold a small meeting at Bhandani ground in the Barnish Gram Panchayat area of Maynaguri to speak with the affected people.

Approximately 2,000 houses have been completely or partially damaged by the storm that had occurred on March 31, affecting both residential and agricultural land. While affected families are managing to some extent, the looming monsoon season poses a significant challenge for those sheltered under tarpaulin sheets, uncertain about their housing prospects.

Though relief shelters have been opened by the district administration, the victims are reluctant to move out leaving whatever remains behind.

Abhishek Banerjee’s visit has sparked hope among the affected people of Barnish area, who plan to share their plight with him during his visit. After the meeting, Banerjee will travel to Siliguri.

On the other hand, the district administration has initiated the distribution of repair funds to the bank accounts of the affected residents. Dhiman Baroi, Additional District Magistrate (G) of Jalpaiguri, stated: “As per the Election Commission’s rule, house repair funds distribution began on Thursday. A total of 1,096 families have received repair funds in their bank accounts all over the district.”