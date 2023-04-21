With mercury level rising, fear of heat stroke looms large

Kolkata: Gopal Chandra Kundu (68) from Kidderpore felt dizzy when he was standing at a bank queue in extreme heat. Things turned worse when he returned home. He could not stop vomiting and started sweating profusely. He was rushed to the doctor.



Kundu had suffered a heat stroke, a serious condition that occurs due to prolonged exposure to high temperature and heat. The skin may turn

red, the body temperature can rise to 106 F and a person may get into a confused state, also causing seizures and slurred speech.

As temperatures continue to soar across West Bengal, fear of heat stroke looms large. City doctors, therefore, suggest people, especially senior citizens and children not to venture out in extreme heat unless necessary. “Heat stroke can be caused by various factors, including

intense physical activity,

working or exercising in hot and humid environments, dehydration, and underlying medical conditions. Heat stroke can affect anyone, but it is more common in young children, elderly people, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions (read comorbidities). When the body’s

core temperature rises above 105 degree or 106 degree

Fahrenheit, the normal sweating mechanism fails, and the body is no longer able to

regulate its temperature. This can lead to heat stroke,” said general physician Dr Anindya Maitra.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced educational institutes to remain closed till April 22 due to

severe heatwave conditions. She also urged people not to venture out between 12 pm and 4 pm.

“One might develop a very high temperature, altered senses, excessive sweating, dizziness and also start vomiting. There might be body ache, fever, less urination, fatigue, and

headache. The skin might

turn red. The blood pressure can be low and the pulse rate high. However, it is important to immediately consult a

doctor. One shouldn’t start

self-medication,” said Dr

Subhrojyoti Bhowmick,

clinical director, research and academics of a popular city hospital.

In fact, in severe cases, heat stroke can cause organ damage, seizures, and even death if left untreated.

General physician Dr Saurabh Ghosh advised people to sponge the patient with cool

water and fan continuously

to bring down the body temperature.

“Heat stroke can cause dehydration so it is important to drink plenty of water. Also, simple food which is easy to digest should be given to

the patient. The chances of

heat stroke are common

amongst senior citizens especially those with comorbidities,” he said.