‘With many contenders for BJP ticket in Darjeeling, saffron brigade could be staring at divided house’

Darjeeling: With a number of contenders vying for the BJP ticket from the Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency, the saffron brigade could be staring at a divided house. Political observers opine that it is not going to be the usual smooth sailing for the BJP as in the past. A number of factors add up to this.



Despite announcing candidates for most of the constituencies of North Bengal, the BJP is yet to announce the name for the Darjeeling constituency. Interestingly, there are a number of contenders for the Darjeeling seat, including the outgoing MP Raju Bista and retired CRPF Commandant GT Lepcha.

Though it is evident former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is also a strong contender, he himself has not come out clear about this.

To add to this, BJP MLA from Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma has declared that he would contest if the BJP failed to field a “Bhumiputra” (child of the soil) from the

Darjeeling constituency who would then work for the main aspiration of the Gorkhas — a separate state.

This has put BJP in a sticky wicket, not being able to come out clear in their support for the separate state demand.

“We find Raju Bista as the best candidate. He has been visible and strong with a connection with the masses. Our support and recommendation is with Raju Bista. We hope Delhi will respond positively to this,” stated Kalyan Dewan, President, BJP Darjeeling (Hill) district committee.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been engaged in public relation programme with the masses. He has been reaching out to different sections of society including youths, tea garden workers through his “Darjeeling Welfare Society.” Cutouts and festoons announcing his philanthropic activities are prominently visible in Darjeeling as well as in Siliguri.

Shringla claims ancestry from the Darjeeling Hills both from his maternal and paternal side. However, the former diplomat has not come clear and preferred to label his recent activity as “Payback to Darjeeling as per the will of the people.”

Meanwhile, Gyalpo Tshering Lepcha who was born in Takling village in the Darjeeling sub-division belonged to the Special Protection Group (SPG) of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He is supposed to have links with many of BJP’s top brass in the national capital.