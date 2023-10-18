With management not willing to pay 19% bonus, workers’ protests break out in different tea gardens

Worker’s unrest broke out in different tea gardens in Darjeeling over the management not willing to pay the 19 per cent bonus as per the state government advisory. In the Phuguri Tea Estate in Mirik, workers blocked the State Highway 12A connecting Mirik to Siliguri from 10 am. Till the report was filed the blockade was on, causing serpentine traffic snarls.

Incidentally, with an impasse over the bonus issue for the Hill gardens, the Bengal government had issued an advisory stating that 19 per cent bonus be disbursed in the Hills. Even the Terai and Dooars gardens earlier had settled for 19 per cent bonus. On Wednesday when workers arrived at the Phuguri Tea Estate they saw a notice put up by the management stating that as per Para No. (2) of the state government advisory dated 16.10. 2023: “…the Management of the Phuguri Tea Estate is now, in a position to disburse the Bonus for the year 2022-23 to all categories of workers/ Staff/ Sub Staff as per Statute of Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 @9% due to huge financial loss in the first flush season.” The notice went on to blame the workers stating that the loss was incurred as the workers had stopped dispatch of premium first flush packed tea from March 26 to April 20, 2022.

Arun Sigchi, GTA Sabhasad of Mirik Constituency urged the District Magistrate, Darjeeling to sign agreements with management of tea gardens to ensure 19 per cent bonus is disbursed. “We have to all come together to fight for the rights of the workers. We are sitting on the road for which we have paid taxes.”

Kailash Khawas of the Mirik Panchayat Samity Pradhan said: “This has been the trend in the Hills for years. Every year the workers have to launch protests and do all sorts of things just to get what is rightfully theirs,” added Khawas.