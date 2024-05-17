With iron nets cut off, people throw garbage directly to rivers

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken various steps to save rivers flowing through the city. To stop littering, they have placed nets on river bridges.



Recently, it was noticed that in most places, the nets have been cut off and people are throwing garbage in rivers again, causing river pollution.

However, after getting the news, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, SMC, assured that they will take measures to fix the mesh quickly. “We have informed the officials, including engineers. They have been asked to repair every net as soon as possible. I will request people to maintain decorum. Rivers should be saved in any way,” said Ranjan Sarkar.

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in SMC, they promised to save every river in the city. Therefore, they have placed iron nets on several bridges of Fuleswari and Jorapani rivers so that no one could throw garbage directly into the rivers.

Following this step, they reformed every river and engaged more cleaning staff to clean the rivers. Slowly, almost all the rivers were cleaned.

However, the rivers turned dirty as people again started throwing garbage into the river from the areas where nets were cut off. Such situations could be noticed on the Fuleswari River in Ward 24, Subhaspally, Dabgram and other areas.

Sujan Ghosh, a resident of Fuleswari, said: “The way SMC has taken the initiative to save rivers is commendable but those who have cut this net do not want rivers to be clean. SMC must take strict action against this.”