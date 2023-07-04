With intervention of task force, prices of a few veggies dip in retail market

Kolkata: The intervention of the task force formed for regulating the price of vegetables in the market has already started showing results with the price of Chilli, Pointed Gourd (Potol in Bengali parlance) dipping reasonably and ginger also showing a downward trend. The task force paid a visit to Koley Market in Sealdah which happens to be the city’s biggest wholesale market and delivered a strong message to the sellers that any attempts of hoarding and making quick profit will be strongly dealt with.



The price of green chilli had gone up to Rs 300 per kg in the wholesale market but has now dipped to Rs 80 per kg, so in the retail market, the price is expected to be around Rs 100 per kg. Pointed Gourd was selling at Rs 32 per kg in wholesale, so it is expected to hover in the range of Rs 40 in retail.

The price of ginger which had skyrocketed to a triple century in the retail market has also fallen in the wholesale indicating that in retail it will be in the range of Rs 180- 200.

The price of brinjal, lady’s finger etc is still on the higher side selling at Rs 110-115 and 70 per kg in wholesale.

“The prices have soared mainly because of the demand-supply gap. The supply of chilli and ginger has improved and so the price is showing signs of stability. We hope that in the next 10 days, the price of vegetables that have gone up will stabilise,” a senior member of the task force said.

The tomato price which for the past week has been witnessing a steady rise, however, is selling at a higher price. The price of pumpkin, papaya etc is, however, steady in the range of Rs 30 in the retail market.

Rabindranath Koley who led the task force team reasoned the delayed arrival of the monsoon and the prolonged scorching spell of summer are the prime reasons for the skyrocketing price of vegetables.

He added that raids by the task force will continue on Wednesday too at the VIP Market, Manicktala Market and Bagmari Market. The task force on Monday had visited different markets in Salt Lake.

“Prices of most of the vegetables are showing a downward trend which is a very positive sign,” added Koley.