With help of local police, TN cops arrest POCSO-case accused from Entally area

Kolkata: A police team from Tamil Nadu was rescued by the Kolkata Police after they arrested an accused in a POCSO Act case on Sunday.

According to sources, on Sunday afternoon a call was received at the Lalbazar control room. The caller introduced himself as a Sub Inspector (SI) of Tamil Nadu Police and sought immediate assistance as they were facing heavy resistance by the local residents near the Sealdah Railway Station after arresting an accused. Immediately, the Entally Police Station was informed. After a few moments, cops from Entally Police Station (PS) reached the spot and found that the Tamil Nadu Police team was surrounded by a mob. Kolkata Police took prompt action and rescued the cops facing resistance.

After reaching the Entally PS, the Tamil Nadu Police team informed the cops of Entally PS that the accused identified as Abbas Baidya who is a migrant labourer had gone to Tiruppur area in Tamil Nadu with several others. There Baidya had seen one of his colleagues having a physical relationship with a minor girl and recorded it on his mobile phone.

Later, Baidya showed the video to the girl and allegedly threatened her to send the video to her family members. By blackmailing her, Baidya allegedly tortured the girl sexually multiple times. After a few days of the incident, the girl fell ill and when she was taken to the hospital, the doctor found her pregnant. Later a case was registered. While probing, Tamil Nadu Police tracked Baidya’s mobile phone tower location and found it in the Sealdah area. When Tamil Nadu Police arrested him, local people surrounded them.

After hearing the incident, the accused was kept at the Entally PS and on Monday he was produced at the Sealdah court. After the hearing, the magistrate granted four days transit remand.