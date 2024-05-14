With fourth phase of LS polls over, focus to shift to Tamluk & Kanthi seats

Kolkata: With three more election phases yet to be held in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata has already held nearly 70 rallies across the state. Banerjee has taken part in a dozen rallies in the past 5 days.



Both the party supremo and its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have been carrying out rigorous campaigns for over two months in the scorching summer heat.

According to sources in the TMC, both the top leaders will now focus on the Jangalmahal areas. Focus will also be given on Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha seats which fall under East Midnapore district. Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will carry out election campaigns in West Midnapore and East Midnapore from May 16 to 23. Trinamool Congress supremo is expected to hold a rally in East Midnapore’s Haldia, Egra, Kanthi on May 16. Abhishek on the other hand will carry out an election rally in Bankura’s Bishnupur and a road show.

On May 17, Abhishek will hold a road show in Hooghly. On May 18, he is also expected to take part in a rally in South 24-Parganas’ Joynagar and a road show in his constituency Diamond Harbour. He will conduct rallies in Jhargram and in West Midnapore’s Ghatal on May 19. It was learnt that Abhishek will take out a road show in East Midnpaore’s Nandigram on May 22. Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Jangalmahal and in East Midnapore will go to poll on May 25. The seats are Tamluk, Kanthi, Jhargram, Ghatal, Mindapore, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur.

In several LS constituencies Mamata has attended at least 2-3 roadshows and election rallies so far. Abhishek has also held multiple rallies in each district where polls have already been carried out. Mamata had carried out a marathon campaign in Nrth Bengal recently. She had recently held an election rally in Hooghly, North 24-Parganas in support of her party’s Lok Sabha candidates in those areas. Trinamool Congress leaders believe that the number of election rallies and roadshows attended by Trinamool Congress supremo may reach 100 by the time she will start her campaign for the seventh phase elections scheduled to take place on June 1.

Trinamool Congress supremo is yet to hold election rallies in several Lok Sabha constituencies in south Bengal.