With eyes on polls, BJP undertakes major organisational overhaul

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has undertaken a major organisational overhaul by appointing senior leaders from various other states as district-level in-charges across Bengal. The central leadership believes that bringing in experienced organisers with proven track records will help strengthen the party’s ground network, address structural weaknesses and energise the cadre in regions where the BJP has traditionally struggled.

To implement this strategy effectively, the BJP has divided Bengal into six large organisational zones, assigning responsibility for each to influential leaders from outside the state.

In the Rarh Bengal zone—covering districts such as Bankura, Purulia and West Burdwan—Chhattisgarh organisational secretary Pavan Sai has been given charge. He will be joined by Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who will assist with both strategy and mobilisation.

A similar restructuring has been carried out in the Howrah–Hugli–Midnapore zone.

Here, Delhi BJP general secretary Pawan Rana has been tasked with overall responsibility, while Haryana leader Sanjay Bhatia supervises Howrah. The two Midnapore districts will now fall under the guidance of JPS Rathore from Uttar Pradesh, who is known for his organisational abilities.

In Kolkata and South 24-Parganas, the BJP has posted Himachal Pradesh leader M. Siddharthan as the zone in-charge.

He will work alongside CT Ravi, a prominent Karnataka leader with significant experience in election management. According to party insiders, this combination is expected to offer both strategic depth and strong grassroots planning in and around the

capital region.

The crucial belt of North 24-Parganas and Nadia has been assigned to Andhra Pradesh organiser N. Madhukar, who will be assisted by Uttar Pradesh’s Suresh Rana. Their task is considered particularly important, given the BJP’s mixed performance in these districts in previous elections and the need to consolidate booth-level structures.

In North Bengal—an area where the BJP traditionally performs better—the party has brought in Arunachal Pradesh leader Anant Narayan Mishra.

Karnataka’s Arun Binnari will oversee organisational matters in the Siliguri region. Meanwhile, in the Darjeeling hills, senior BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has been appointed, and former Union minister Kailash Chowdhury will take charge of

Cooch Behar.

Through this wide-scale deployment of leaders from across India, the BJP hopes to build a more disciplined, cohesive and election-ready organisation in West Bengal. Party sources argue that success in 2026 will depend heavily on correcting past mistakes, strengthening the booth-level network, and ensuring consistent political engagement across all districts—goals that these new appointees have been entrusted to deliver.