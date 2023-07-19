‘With court giving protection, can FIR not be filed even after 10 years’

A case has been filed in Calcutta High Court by a lawyer seeking to file an FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleging that his speech in several places had incited violence during Panchayat polls.

The matter was heard by the Division Bench of Justice I P Mukerji. The petitioner’s application sought the HC to direct the DG of West Bengal Police to lodge the FIR against Adhikari.

The petitioner, further, alleged that Adhikari had made speeches in places, including Nandigram, which had allegedly led to the violence.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the petitioner alleged that no action by the police is being taken against Adhikari because of the protection granted to him by the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Mukerji reportedly questioned, ‘with the court giving protection, can the police not file an FIR even after 10 years’. The matter will again be heard on Thursday.

After he visited SSKM to see the injured party worker, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee told the media: “I have received a list of 20 accused persons. I will hand it over to the Chief Minister. The question is why people are not arresting the accused. Those who are carrying out the atrocities are in the BJP. They enjoy protection from the Calcutta High Court. I do not know why the Calcutta High Court continues to give protection to these people. Action cannot be taken against Suvendu Adhikari who has also been given protection by the court.” After his allegations on Friday, TMC clarified that neither the party nor its national general secretary have any intentions of insulting the judiciary and instead have high respect for the court.

The court on Monday refused to take suo motu cognisance of an “urgent motion” filed by a senior advocate against Abhishek Banerjee.