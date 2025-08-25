With assets worth Rs 15.38L, Mamata ‘poorest CM in country’, says report

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently the poorest Chief Minister in the country, with total assets worth Rs 15.38 lakh, according to the

latest report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report was compiled following state Assembly elections and by-elections held after December 2024.

All of Banerjee’s assets are in cash and movable forms, such as bank deposits. She does not own any immovable property, including land or houses. Known for her simple lifestyle, she does not take her official salary. Her income comes from the sale of her books and royalties from songs.

The information is based on affidavits filed by the country’s chief ministers before the last Assembly elections in their respective states. Specifically, Mamata Banerjee’s assets were analysed from the affidavit she submitted to the Election Commission before the Bhowanipore by-election held on September 30, 2021.

According to her income tax returns for 2020-21, her total assets were Rs 15.4 lakh. During the 2016 Assembly elections, her assets were reported at Rs 30.4 lakh. Her affidavit indicated “cash in hand” of Rs 69,255, along with a bank balance of Rs 13.5 lakh, which included Rs 1.5 lakh in her election expenditure account.

The affidavit also showed a tax deducted at source (TDS) receivable of Rs 1.8 lakh for 2019-20. She reportedly owns 9 grams of jewellery, valued at Rs 43,837. Notably, she does not have any land, residential property, or house in her name.

This is not the first time Banerjee has been identified as the poorest Chief Minister in India. In the ADR report published at the end of last year, she was singled out for this distinction. Among the 30 current chief ministers, only Mamata Banerjee and Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are not millionaires. Omar Abdullah’s total assets are Rs 55.2 lakh.

The ADR report also lists the richest Chief Ministers in the country. Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu tops the list with total assets worth Rs 931 crore. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu ranks second with Rs 332 crore, followed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose assets total Rs 52 crore.