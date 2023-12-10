With aim to boost biz, delegates from Thailand arrive in Siliguri

Siliguri: With the aim of connecting North-East India to Thailand in the business sector, delegates from Thailand arrived in Siliguri. On Sunday, they went to ‘Sunday Haat’, a business platform for small traders, farmers, self-help-groups people.



They communicated with the farmers, producers and checked the products produced by them.

Raj Basu, the founder of ‘Sunday Haat’ said: “There is a route which connects North-East India to Thailand. We are trying to re-discover the old route through Railway connectivity and trying to make arrangements for business in between the two areas.

We are endeavouring to establish a communication platform for business, especially for the small traders, farmers, people who make handicrafts, handlooms, people who belong to self-help-groups. Siliguri is the entry point for that. Therefore, the delegates came here.”

He further said: “Farmers from far places, including Sikkim came to Sunday Haat on Sunday. Many business associates, agriculturists from Bhutan and Nepal also came here. They had a discussion with delegates of Thailand.”

About 10 days ago, 11 delegates from Thailand reached North-East India. They visited many places in Darjeeling, Sikkim and surrounding areas. On Sunday they reached Siliguri. All the delegates are renowned industrialists in Thailand. They self drove to Siliguri and will visit Kalimpong next.

There is a route of the Asian Highway 1 which connects Thailand from Siliguri via Assam-Manipur. They are trying to re-discover the route to create an import and export business through trains.

Thardol, a delegate from Thailand said: “Earlier I came to Siliguri. I used to organise trade fairs in Siliguri. If we can build a business connection between the two countries, people from both sides will be benefitted. Thailand people have some ideas and Indians too, if both ideas connect, surely development will happen.”