With 99.4%, East Burdwan student tops HS 2025

Kolkata: Rupayan Pal of Burdwan CMS High School has secured the top rank in the Higher Secondary examination 2025, scoring 497 out of 500 (99.4 per cent). The East Burdwan student aspires to become a doctor and has set his sights on cracking NEET UG.

Both of Pal’s parents are English teachers and played a pivotal role in supporting his studies, along with private tutors. His mother noted that Rupayan did not engage in exclusive board exam preparation but balanced his studies with preparation for various competitive exams. He is also fond of detective stories and occasionally unwinds by watching sports channels.

This year’s merit list features 72 students among the top ten ranks, with Hooghly district producing the highest number, 14 in total. Rajarshi Adhikary from Arambagh High School, Hooghly, secured third place with 495 marks (99 per cent) and also aspires to become a doctor. Bankura’s Srijita Ghoshal of Sonamukhi Girls’ High School secured fourth position with 494 marks (98.8 per cent), emerging as the highest-scoring female student in the state. Having lost her mother at a young age, Srijita was raised by her father, a schoolteacher. She now aims to pursue engineering, with interests in data analytics and computer applications.

Among the familiar names from the Madhyamik 2023 merit list is Devdutta Majhi of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School in East Burdwan. She ranked sixth in HS with 492 marks (98.04 per cent). Majhi aspires to study at IISc Bangalore and pursue research in physics or mathematics.

Twin brothers Anik and Anish Barui of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, hailing from Bankura, secured ninth position with 489 marks (97.8 per cent). Both former Madhyamik rank-holders, they now aim to become doctors.