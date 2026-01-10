With 8 new additions, Buxa Bird Festival records 251 species

Alipurduar: The rich avian diversity of the Buxa Tiger Reserve was reaffirmed at the conclusion of the eighth Buxa Bird Festival, with birders recording sightings of 251 species of resident and migratory birds, according to data released by the Forest department.

Significantly, eight bird species were documented for the first time in the festival’s history, further enriching Buxa’s official bird checklist. The newly added species are the Ferruginous Flycatcher, Nepal House Martin, Eurasian Crag Martin, Rusty-flanked Treecreeper, Yellow-wattled Lapwing, Greater Painted Snipe, Slaty-bellied Tesia, and Long-billed Plover. Experts noted that none of these species had been recorded during the previous seven editions of the festival.

The latest figures mark a notable rise from the 226 species recorded during the seventh edition, highlighting the growing documentation of Buxa’s biodiversity.

Forest officials expressed satisfaction with the outcome, especially as the three-day festival was conducted amid dense fog and adverse weather conditions. Despite these challenges, participants successfully surveyed the 760-sq-km forest area and photographed all recorded species.

A total of 15 birders took part, including eight women birders from outside the state. On the final day, birders worked alongside forest officials to verify photographs and species identification before submitting a detailed and authenticated checklist to the Forest Department.

Senior officials and experts, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sandeep Sundriyal, Bombay Natural History Society Director Sachin Ranade, and HNAF coordinator Animesh Basu, accompanied the participants during the festival.

Buxa Tiger Reserve biologist Mayukh Ghosh praised the commitment of the birders, particularly the women participants, for navigating steep terrain and difficult conditions with enthusiasm.

Field Director Apurba Sen said the findings were encouraging, especially after the natural calamity in October. “The checklist clearly shows that Buxa’s birdlife remains unaffected. The continued presence and diversity of birds here is a positive sign for conservation,” he said.

Despite initial concerns over fog, birding continued daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., with participants returning with a rewarding and memorable experience.