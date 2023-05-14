With 4 others, boy from Siliguri school tops ISC by scoring 99.75 %

siliguri: Siliguri students scored well in Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) this year. Out of 5 who scored 99.75, highest in the country in ISC, Subham Kumar Agarwal of Siliguri is one. Shilajit Ghosh and Govind Sarda ranked seventh in all India merit list and hold third positions in Bengal along with others in ICSE. They all belong to Siliguri.



Subham Kumar Agarwal in a student of St. Joseph’s School in Bhaktinagar in Siliguri. He got 399 out of 400 which is 99.75 per cent.“I didn’t expect such results. But I am very happy. Next, I will study Law,” said Subham. Subham lives in Goshala More in Siliguri with his father, Rajesh Agarwal and mother. His father is a businessman. His mother is a housewife. He was the school topper in the ICSE examination with 98.4 per cent marks. He got 99 in English, 100 in History, 100 in Geography and 100 in Political Science. Subham’s hobby is sports. He has been participating in all kinds of sports activities which took place in schools. Sister Priscilla, the Principal of the school said: “We never expected that Subham would have such a result. We are very proud of him. He is a versatile student. He is excellent not only at studies but in sports and other activities too.”

Out of 103 examinees, 102 students passed in the examinations. 30 students got more than 90 per cent of marks from St. Joseph’s.

Meanwhile, Shilajit Ghosh and Govind Sarda both secured third position in Bengal and seventh in all India in ICSE. Both are the students of St. Michael’s School in Siliguri. They both got 497 marks out of 500. Shilajit is a resident of Khelaghar More in Siliguri. He stays with his parents there. Currently, Shilajit is in Delhi. He is preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). His father, Ranjit Ghosh is a businessman.

Shilajit’s marks are 98 in English, 100 in English Literature, 100 in History, 99 in Geography, 100 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics, 100 in Computer, 99 in Biology and 100 in Chemistry. “I want to become a doctor in the future. I have already started preparations for that. I am pleased with my results,” said Shilajit over the phone.Govind is a resident of Check post in Siliguri. He is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). He is also in Delhi now. His marks are 99 in science, 98 in English, 100 in Mathematics, 100 in Computer, 100 in History, Physics 100 and Geography 100. He loves to play cricket along with studies. “This is a great experience . I never thought of such results. Now, I will work harder for my future,” said Govind.

St. Michael’s school in Siliguri has been having such results consistently. Out of 90 students who appeared for ICSE this year; 79 secured 90 per cent and above (including 6 students who secured 99 per cent;) 9 students secured 80 per cent and above and 2 got 75 per cent and above. The batch average is 94.2 per cent. Robin Chakravarti, the Deputy Director of the school attributes hard work as the mantra of success of the school.

“The hard work of the students and teachers have paid off. There is no shortcut to hard work” stated Chakravarti talking to the Millennium Post.Meanwhile in Malda, Trisha Behani of North Point English Academy was among the second scoring 498 out of 500. She wants to become a doctor and is preparing for NEET.