Witchcraft allegation triggers assault & threats in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A shocking incident of alleged physical and mental torture over witchcraft accusations has surfaced in Hatishala area under Balurghat Police Station in South Dinajpur district. A daily-wage couple, Ukil Hembrom and his wife Shanti Tudu, have accused three local residents—Robin Hembrom, Bahamani Hansda and Bipul Hembrom—of assaulting them and

issuing death threats.

According to the complaint lodged at Balurghat Police Station on Monday evening, the tribal couple claimed they were branded as witches and subjected to inhuman torture. The situation reportedly escalated to such an extent that the couple has been forced to flee their home for the past six days out of fear for their lives.

Ukil Hembrom alleged that the ordeal began when his wife was verbally abused by the accused. When the couple protested, Robin and Bahamani, along with their son Bipul, allegedly attacked them. Shanti Tudu was dragged by her hair and beaten mercilessly, Ukil claimed. When he tried to intervene, he too was insulted and assaulted with bamboo sticks. The couple was allegedly threatened that they would be burned alive if they did not leave their home. Terrified, they went into hiding soon after the incident.

“I am still scared. If I return home, they might burn us alive,” Ukil said in his complaint. The incident has sparked outrage among local tribal organisations. Tribal leader Amal Mardi condemned the attack, saying: “It is shameful that such superstitions and acts of brutality still exist in our society. We demand strict police action.”