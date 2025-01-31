‘Winter to withdraw in 2nd week of February’

Kolkata: The lowest temperature of the day in Kolkata rose by more than 3 degree Ceslius on Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that the winter is expected to withdraw from the state during the second week of February. Kolkata’s lowest temperature has gone up to 21 degree Celsius on Thursday from what was registered at 17.4 on Wednesday. The city’s lowest temperature rose up by 3 degrees Celsius between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the weather office, a western disturbance is entering western part of the country followed by another one on February 1. As a result, the cold north wind will be interrupted.

The MeT office had earlier warned that temperature would go up by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two days and the city dwellers will experience comparatively hot weather on the day of Saraswati Puja.