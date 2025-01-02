Winter spell will continue till Friday-Saturday: MeT

Kolkata: The city dwellers have finally witnessed winter cold as the temperature dropped by 4 degree Celsius in the past 48 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore however said that winter spell will continue till Friday-Saturday after which the mercury will again slide up.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata on Thursday dropped to 13.2 degree Celsius. The highest temperature of the day remained at 22.8 degree Celsius in Kolkata on Wednesday. The lowest temperature in several districts in the western parts of the state already dropped below 10 degree Celsius.

The MeT office has said that the fresh western disturbances will enter the country on January 4 due to which the mercury will again go up. Mercury had dropped by 3 degree Celsius in Kolkata between Tuesday and Wednesday. Kolkata’s lowest temperature was recorded at 14 degrees on Wednesday from what stood at 17 degrees on Tuesday. Purulia on Wednesday witnessed a colder day compared to Kalimpong in North Bengal. Purulia on Wednesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 7.6 degree Celsius lower than what Kalimpong had registered at 9.3 degrees.

The weather office also predicted dense fog in several North and South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. In some places in Darjeeling and other districts, the visibility may drop to 50 meters. The four districts in South Bengal like West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad will witness dense fog in the early morning hours.

According to the weather office prediction, there will be snowfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on January 7. There is also a possibility of rainfall in some districts in North Bengal as well, the MeT office said.