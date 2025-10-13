‘Winter likely to set in after rains’ as Kolkata enjoys clear skies

Kolkata: After days of intermittent rainfall and cloudy skies, Kolkata woke up to a bright and sunny Sunday morning, offering residents a taste of the pleasant weather that often marks the transition from monsoon to winter. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity across South Bengal is likely to decline sharply from Monday, paving the way for a gradual fall in temperature and the arrival of winter-like conditions.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of around 31.7 degree C and a minimum of 21.6 degree C, with comfortable humidity levels. The air quality remained in the moderate category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 86, mainly due to suspended particulate matter such as PM 2.5 and PM 10. Meteorologists have forecast clear skies and mild winds over the coming days, with temperatures expected to hover between 21 degree C and 32 degree C—ideal conditions for outdoor activities after a damp spell. As per reports, most parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24-Parganas, are unlikely to receive any significant rainfall from Monday onward. The IMD’s extended outlook also predicts below-normal rainfall for the week of October 17-23, indicating that the monsoon is nearing its withdrawal phase in the region. North Bengal, however, may still witness isolated light rain or thunderstorms in a few pockets.

Weather experts have cautioned that while the dry spell will bring comfort, the absence of rain could also lead to a slight increase in air pollution levels later in the week. Nevertheless, the city is set to enjoy a stretch of sunny, comfortable days—a welcome sign that winter is just around the corner.