Winter grip tightens: Minimum temp in South Bengal to hover at 11-12°C

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in South Bengal will hover between 11-12 degree Celsius in next one week with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicting no major temperature change over the next seven days.

Kolkata’s temperature hovers around 15 degrees and is expected to remain steady, the MeT office said.

There will be no major changes in temperature, with fluctuations around 1 degree Celsius.

The cold spell continues with northerly winds. Northerly winds have swept across Bengal. Early morning temperatures are already below normal and the weather department warns of further drops in mercury in the coming days.

As per the MeT office prediction, minimum temperatures remain normal or below, with western districts at 11–13°C and coastal areas at 14–16°C. The city’s lowest temperature will hover around 15°C. Mercury may slightly drop in South Bengal

districts in the next week. The city’s sky will remain clear and the weather will remain dry. There will be no rain in the next few days.

A weather official said that a western disturbance is affecting North west India, with a new one expected on December 13. It may trigger moderate fog in North Bengal hills, reducing visibility to around 200m, with the fog expected to persist for 48–72 hours.

Winter conditions continue steadily, with Darjeeling dipping below 5°C. Hill areas will see 4–6°C. Dry weather persists in North Bengal with temperatures near normal.

Local areas across North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia also reported shallow fog during the early hours, causing low visibility in some stretches.

Despite this, overall weather conditions remained stable without any significant disruptions.