Winter fading, warmer days ahead, says MeT

Kolkata: Winter is gradually loosening its hold over West Bengal as temperatures begin to climb, according to the Alipore Meteorological Office’s latest forecast. The chill that defined recent weeks is on the decline — a clear sign that the season is transitioning toward warmer weather.

On Monday, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of around 13 °C and climbed to a maximum of about 25.2 °C, showing a notable rise compared with earlier, deeper winter days.

Meteorologists predict that this upward trend will persist, with minimum temperatures expected to rise by approximately 2–3 °C over the next couple of days, and maximum temperatures to become noticeably warmer.

Despite this warming trend, dense morning fog will continue to affect visibility, particularly in parts of South Bengal, including Purulia, Bankura, and Bardhaman, as well as in Kolkata. The weather office has cautioned residents and commuters to be alert during the early hours.

In West Bengal’s northern districts, foggy conditions remain strong and cold air lingers, though temperatures there are also expected to climb gradually. Meanwhile, many south Bengal districts are already experiencing noticeably warmer daytime conditions.

In South Bengal, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Kalyani, 9.6°C. Across the plains of North Bengal, the lowest 10 °C was recorded in Bagdogra. Though the temperature of Darjeeling remained 3°C, the same as for the last few days.

The overall forecast suggests that the winter season is nearing its end for most of the state. Although cool mornings may persist for a short period, daytime warmth will become more prominent, reducing the typical winter feel.

Residents are advised to prepare for warmer weather with mellow sunshine, even as isolated pockets of fog continue to persist in the early mornings.