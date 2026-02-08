Winter chill returns, city temp dips to 14°C

Kolkata: Winter chill returned to the city on Saturday as the minimum temperature dipped to around 14 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said Kolkata recorded a minimum of 14°C after a gap of 14 days, the last such low being on January 24. A weather official said a fresh cold spell has been felt since Friday and is likely to continue across Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal for the next few days.

“Minimum temperatures have been steadily falling from north to south across the state. Interestingly, Kalyani in Nadia district and Kalimpong in north Bengal recorded almost the same temperature,” the official also added.

According to the official, the minimum temperatures are expected to stay below normal for the next two to three days, extending the ongoing winter conditions. Light fog is also likely in some parts of Kolkata during early morning hours.

Kolkata, on Saturday morning, registered a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius — about 2.5 degrees below normal. On Friday, the city’s maximum temperature remained at 26.5°C, which is 1.8 degrees below the seasonal average.

The MeT office has also forecast light to moderate fog in several districts of north Bengal.

In South Bengal, Kalyani emerged as the coldest location with a minimum temperature of 10 °C, while Suri registered 10.2°C, Sriniketan 11°C , Bankura 11.1°C.