Winter chill persists in Kolkata despite slight rise in temperature

Kolkata: Kolkata experienced a marginal rise in minimum temperature on Wednesday, but the familiar winter nip continues to hold its ground across the city and much of South Bengal. With 26 degrees being the highest temperature, the lowest remained around 16 degrees, one degree lower than usual.

Residents stepping out early in the morning felt a softer chill compared to the past few days, though the cool breeze and light fog in several pockets ensured that the winter mood stayed intact.

Meteorologists noted that the temperature has inched up due to a temporary shift in wind patterns, allowing slightly warmer air to move in. However, they emphasized that this change is not strong enough to alter the broader winter setting that has settled over the region.

According to weather officials, the next few days are expected to maintain similar conditions—mild mornings, cool afternoons and notably colder evenings.

Local areas across North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia also reported shallow fog during the early hours, causing low visibility in some stretches. Despite this, overall weather conditions remained stable without any significant disruptions.

Weather experts say that while fluctuations of one or two degrees are normal during this time of the season, the broader pattern indicates that winter is firmly in place. The city is expected to enjoy this steady winter spell for at least a few more days.