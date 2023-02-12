Winter camp: Elite school in Darj keeps gates open for poor kids for a month

Darjeeling: After two long years of the Pandemic, the annual winter camp organised by the St. Joseph’s school, Darjeeling, returned in a new avatar of ‘Bal Kunj’ as the school lived up to the lines from the school chorus: ‘Here’s a hand to a faltering brother, here’s a lift for the lame and the slow.’ For a month, the gates of this heritage school were thrown open for the underprivileged students from far flung tea gardens and neighbouring areas.



“This programme was started in 2007 by the then Rector Father Kinley. However as summer camps, winter camps are organised everywhere we decided to rename this unique camp as ‘Bal Kunj.’ Each year we try to better the facilities for the underprivileged students,” stated Father Stanley Varghese, Rector, St. Joseph’s school, North Point, Darjeeling.

This year, there are 450 underprivileged students from the age group of 5 to 15 years attending the camp that had commenced on January 2 and ended on February 1. Under this programme, underprivileged children are provided with books, stationary and all the facilities the school has to offer along with breakfast and lunch for a month. “Even funds for running the camp is collected by the students of St. Joseph’s School through raffle sheets and other fund raising programmes,” added the Rector.

The entire North Point family including teachers, students and the alumni took active part in the camp. The Darjeeling North Point School Alumni Association along with providing logistic support also organised a health camp for the students and their guardians.

“The children are encouraged to communicate in English. There are plans to sponsor meritorious girl students studying in class 9 and 10. Around 10 such students will be sponsored,”stated Warwick Roberts, Teacher volunteer, St. Joseph’s school. The children actively participated in Zumba, singing, dancing, origami, philately, painting and football.

There were workshops on human trafficking, health and hygiene along with motivational talks, added Roberts.

“At the end we had a two-day long exhibition where the students exhibited their crafts, paintings along with skills like dancing, singing and acting. They had exhibited beautiful craftwork made from waste material,” stated the Rector.

Clothes and shoes were given to many. “We had to give personal attention to many of the students, specially the younger ones. We would have to clip their nails and even comb their hair at times,” added Anupama Thapa, teacher volunteer. Students of Class 9 and 11 from St. Joseph’s and Loreto Convent School served as student volunteers.

“I had missed the camp for two long years. Finally we are back. I enjoy each and every day here,” stated Siddharth Rai, a class 7 student. St. Joseph’s was founded on February 13, 1888.

The alumni list includes former King of Bhutan; former King of Nepal; members of the royal families of Bhutan, Nepal, Sikkim, Tripura; Michael Ferrera- Billiard world champion; David McMohan- eminent Australian writer and Hollywood star Erick Avari.